Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $34.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xencor

Xencor Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Xencor

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.