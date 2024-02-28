Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Yelp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yelp

Yelp Trading Up 0.9 %

YELP stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yelp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.