Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC decreased its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Yext comprises approximately 3.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 0.74% of Yext worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yext by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Yext by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 97,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,958. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

About Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

