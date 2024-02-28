Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of DAO opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Youdao has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 305.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

