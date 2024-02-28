Zacks Research Comments on Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,702 shares of company stock worth $8,052,549. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

