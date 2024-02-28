Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onsemi in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

