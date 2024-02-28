Zacks Research Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for AT&T in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

