Zacks Research Weighs in on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion.

DB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $252,028,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $39,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

