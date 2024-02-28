Zacks Research Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

Shares of LPLA opened at $267.95 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

