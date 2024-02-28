Zacks Research Weighs in on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $23.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.90. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.14 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

MOH stock opened at $400.09 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,899,000 after purchasing an additional 634,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.