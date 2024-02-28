Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Zeta Global stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

