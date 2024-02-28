Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,135. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,987.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $137,693. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

