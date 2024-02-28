Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-4.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.200 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZM stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,813. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

