Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.85-4.88 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. 3,949,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,186. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $140,080.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,962,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

