Zscaler (ZS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $242.49 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.13 and a 200 day moving average of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.04 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.74.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

