11,247 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 277,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

