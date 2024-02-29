11,580 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $184.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

