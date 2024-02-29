11,648 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,317. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

