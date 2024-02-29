1,273,559 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,273,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,428,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.39% of UDR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

