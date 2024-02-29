13,380 Shares in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,299. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

