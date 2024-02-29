136,597 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,608,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 686,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

