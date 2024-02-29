18,228 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 570,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,033. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

