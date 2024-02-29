2,336 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $209.68 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $213.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.62.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

