2,681 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 289,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.46. 195,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,649. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.87.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.46 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

