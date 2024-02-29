29,196 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.3% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,865,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,195,000 after buying an additional 94,363 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 198.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.