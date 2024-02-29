4,674 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,689,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NWE opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

