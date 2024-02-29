55,814 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.05% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 593,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 472.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 134,015 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 37.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,041,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $366,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 126,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.