86,386 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after purchasing an additional 575,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

