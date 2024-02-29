Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40 to $3.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 148,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

