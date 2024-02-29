Acala Token Hits One Day Volume of $14.51 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $111.37 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

