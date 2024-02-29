accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £802,500 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,017,884.32).

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 533 ($6.76) on Thursday. accesso Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 509 ($6.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 836 ($10.60). The stock has a market cap of £222.37 million, a PE ratio of 4,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 550.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 587.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

