Accolade, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Accolade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

ACCD stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,618 shares of company stock worth $956,621. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $13,387,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 946,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after buying an additional 705,383 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

