Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $812.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $956,621. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after acquiring an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Accolade by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 479,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

