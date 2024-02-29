Acme United (ACU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.76. Acme United has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACU

Insider Transactions at Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,736.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.