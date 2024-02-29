Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Up 6.5%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.26 and last traded at $93.00. 27,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

