Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $551.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.94. The company has a market capitalization of $249.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.00 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.