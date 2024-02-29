ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.13

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 64305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

