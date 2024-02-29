Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. 439,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,260. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $143.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after buying an additional 1,370,550 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

