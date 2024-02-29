Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.46 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.71.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $143.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.