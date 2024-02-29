Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

