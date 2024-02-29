AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Raised to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
In related news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,726 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 232,895 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $739,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
