Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.44-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.710-$6.810 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.440-5.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 374,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,789. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

