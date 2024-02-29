Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AEM opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

