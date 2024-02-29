Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.