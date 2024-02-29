AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Downgraded by Pi Financial to Neutral

Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of AirBoss of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.88.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

AirBoss of America Company Profile

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.18 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.86. The stock has a market cap of C$140.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

