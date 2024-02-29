Alamos Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$15.66 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.03.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.45.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.