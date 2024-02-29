Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.11

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $77.11, with a volume of 20905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,991 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

