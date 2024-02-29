Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 169.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.77. 563,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,325. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $263.25.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.