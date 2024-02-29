Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 7,500 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 224.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

