Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $302.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

